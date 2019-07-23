Q2 2019 MIPS AB Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 23, 2019 / 08:00AM GMT
Max Strandwitz - MIPS AB - CEO
(technical difficulty) and welcome to MIPS' quarterly results presentation. My name is Max Strandwitz and I am the CEO of MIPS, and I will take you through the quarterly results.
As you have seen, it is quite an exciting quarter for MIPS with a lot of activities, as you have seen in the news flow. If we start with the sales development, we saw a continued good performance in the quarter with a sales increase of 49% and organic growth of 38% in the quarter.
We did also see a strong increase in adjusted EBIT margin to 46%, up versus 39% in the year before. And it is good to see that we actually, if you look on a 12-month rolling period, we see an adjusted EBIT for the first time is exceeding our long-term ambition of EBIT margin above 40%.
We did two exciting entries into new categories for MIPS in the quarter, which is something I will come back to later in the presentation. And we also did our first two complementary acquisitions, which is also something I will tell you a little bit more later in the presentation. And we feel that the quarter took
