Full Year 2019 MIPS AB Earnings Call Transcript

Max Strandwitz - MIPS AB(publ)-CEO&President



Yes. Good morning, everyone. My name is Max Strandwitz. I am the CEO of MIPS, and I will take you through the fourth quarter results.



And if we start with the key highlights of the quarter. As you have already seen, we had good growth in the fourth quarter with 41% increase of net sales. We looked at organic growth at 33%. We did see that production volumes did get back to normal after the trade tariff slowdown that we saw in the third quarter. We do see a strong expansion in terms of models and brand during the year. I will come back to that a bit later in the presentation.



We also see higher trust in the MIPS brand leading to more, what we call, all-in commitments from the brands. We have completed our key recruitment, both within marketing and sales, and that is important for us to