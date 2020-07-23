Jul 23, 2020 / 08:00AM GMT
Operator
Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to the MIPS Q2 Report 2020. Today, I'm pleased to present CEO, Max Strandwitz. (Operator Instructions)
Speaker, please begin your meeting.
Max Strandwitz - MIPS AB(publ)-CEO&President
Yes. Thank you. Good morning, everyone. My name is Mac Strandwitz. I am the CEO of MIPS, and I will take you through the quarterly results of MIPS.
So if you move to Page #2, and if we start with the key highlights. We did see soft performance in the quarter with a 20% net sales decline. It was indeed a very strange quarter with very weak sales in the beginning of the quarter. And though all our customers pulled the emergency break and as the countries open up, we saw strong sales in the end of the quarter.
If we look a bit more into the details of the different types of helmets, in snow helmets, that was the key driver of the soft performance in the quarter. We do expect a partial recovery throughout the year. In Moto, we also saw soft performance in the quarter, but
Q2 2020 MIPS AB Earnings Call Transcript
Jul 23, 2020 / 08:00AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...