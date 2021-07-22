Q2 2021 MIPS AB Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 22, 2021 / 08:00AM GMT

Max Strandwitz - MIPS AB(publ)-CEO&President



Thank you, operator. Welcome to MIPS's Q2 results presentation. My name is Max Strandwitz, and I am the CEO of MIPS. With me today, we also have our CFO, Karin Rosenthal. I will take you through the quarterly results. And if we start with the key highlights, it was a fantastic start of the year with a great quarter with an organic growth of 139%. If we look at the first 6 months, we have delivered an impressive growth -- organic growth of 107%.



The growth was mainly driven by high demand for bicycle helmets, but we see strong performance in all our 3 different categories. Numbers are somewhat helped by soft prior year comparator after the start of the pandemic situation last year. We continue to see a strong improvement in EBIT and operating cash flow.