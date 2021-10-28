Q3 2021 MIPS AB Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 28, 2021 / 08:00AM GMT

Max Strandwitz - MIPS AB(publ)-CEO&President



Thank you, operator. Good morning. My name is Max Strandwitz, I am the CEO of MIPS. And with me today, I also have the MIPS' CFO, Karin Rosenthal. I will take you through the highlights of a very strong quarter. We did see very strong development in the quarter with 82% organic growth, great given that we had a 108% prior year comparators. So we were up against a very strong comparator, but still managed to deliver very solid results. Year-to-date, organic growth is now at 95%. So the good momentum really continues.



Growth is mainly attributed to a very strong demand that we see on the bicycle market. I don't think anyone has missed that there is a very strong bicycle market out there. We did continue to improve both our EBIT and operating cash flow and they more than doubled