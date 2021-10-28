Oct 28, 2021 / 08:00AM GMT
Operator
Welcome to the MIPS Audio Account Teleconference Q3 2021. Today, I'm pleased to present CEO, Max Strandwitz; and CFO, Karin Rosenthal. (Operator Instructions) Speakers, please begin.
Max Strandwitz - MIPS AB(publ)-CEO&President
Thank you, operator. Good morning. My name is Max Strandwitz, I am the CEO of MIPS. And with me today, I also have the MIPS' CFO, Karin Rosenthal. I will take you through the highlights of a very strong quarter. We did see very strong development in the quarter with 82% organic growth, great given that we had a 108% prior year comparators. So we were up against a very strong comparator, but still managed to deliver very solid results. Year-to-date, organic growth is now at 95%. So the good momentum really continues.
Growth is mainly attributed to a very strong demand that we see on the bicycle market. I don't think anyone has missed that there is a very strong bicycle market out there. We did continue to improve both our EBIT and operating cash flow and they more than doubled
Q3 2021 MIPS AB Earnings Call Transcript
Oct 28, 2021 / 08:00AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...