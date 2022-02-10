Q4 2021 Mips AB Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 10, 2022 / 09:00AM GMT

Max Strandwitz - MIPS AB(publ)-CEO&President



Yes. Thank you. Good morning, everyone.



My name is Max Strandwitz, and I am the CEO of MIPS. With me today, I also have our CFO, Karin Rosenthal. We will take you through the MIPS year-end results presentation.



So if we start with the key highlights. Again we had a good quarter, with 41% net sales growth. If we adjust for currency effect, we saw a 35% organic growth. For the full year, the net sales number increased with 67%. If we adjust for the same FX, we saw a 72% organic growth for the full year. The performance is again mainly driven by bicycle, but we see good consumer demand in all the different categories we are in. We did see strong improvement in EBIT and operating cash flow both in the quarter and also in the year.



There is a