Q2 2020 Maha Energy AB Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 24, 2020 / 02:00PM GMT

Kaarlo Airaxin - Laika Consulting AB - Analyst



(spoken in Swedish)



Hi, guys. Nice to see you again and congratulations to a very strong report in these days. How are you?



Jonas Lindvall - Maha Energy AB - CEO



Yeah, thanks, Kaarlo. We're glad to be here. I wish I was there in person, but here we are. So we are ready.



Kaarlo Airaxin - Laika Consulting AB - Analyst



Excellent. (spoken in Swedish)



So without further ado, Jonas, it's all yours. Please go ahead.



Jonas Lindvall - Maha Energy AB - CEO



Thank you. Thank you, Kaarlo. And to everyone watching, welcome to yet another quarterly report by Maha Energy. I'm joined here on my left by Andres Modarelli, our CFO. And before I hand it over to him to go through the numbers, I just want to make a few opening remarks. Today, we will try to focus a little bit about questions and answers at the end of the session. It's been a long summer. I'm sure a lot of people are anxious for answers to some of their questions