Nov 23, 2020 / 03:00PM GMT
Kaarlo Airaxin - Laika Consulting AB - IR
(spoken in foreign language) Jonas, Andres, nice to see you again. Please take us through a very eventful quarter.
Jonas Lindvall - Maha Energy AB(publ)-CEO
Thanks, Kaarlo. And we'll see -- quite literally five minutes before, we have a fire alarm in the office building. But I'm coming to from my house here in Canada. And so before I hand over to Andres, if he can make it, I just want to say a few things there. This marks actually our 12th consecutive quarter where we have profitable numbers. So I think that's a great achievement from the Maha team, and we'll show you some figures on that later in the presentation here.
And the other thing I wanted to sort of mark here is -- and it's a subsequent event to the quarter -- but we have landed the Oman Block 70 acquisition. And that really completes what we consider to be our three-legged stool strategy where we want to diversify our risk across at least three jurisdictions. COVID continues to play havoc with us. I'm happy to say
Q3 2020 Maha Energy AB Earnings Call Transcript
