Q3 2020 Maha Energy AB Earnings Call Transcript

(spoken in foreign language) Jonas, Andres, nice to see you again. Please take us through a very eventful quarter.



Thanks, Kaarlo. And we'll see -- quite literally five minutes before, we have a fire alarm in the office building. But I'm coming to from my house here in Canada. And so before I hand over to Andres, if he can make it, I just want to say a few things there. This marks actually our 12th consecutive quarter where we have profitable numbers. So I think that's a great achievement from the Maha team, and we'll show you some figures on that later in the presentation here.



And the other thing I wanted to sort of mark here is -- and it's a subsequent event to the quarter -- but we have landed the Oman Block 70 acquisition. And that really completes what we consider to be our three-legged stool strategy where we want to diversify our risk across at least three jurisdictions. COVID continues to play havoc with us. I'm happy to say