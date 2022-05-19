Q1 2022 Maha Energy AB Earnings Call Transcript

May 19, 2022 / 02:00PM GMT
Kaarlo Airaxin - Laika Consulting AB - Advisor
(foreign language) So let's see if we are connected here. Jonas, AndrÃ©s, can you hear me?
Jonas Lindvall - Maha Energy AB - CEO & MD
We can indeed.
AndrÃ©s Modarelli - Maha Energy AB - CFO
Loud and clear.
Kaarlo Airaxin - Laika Consulting AB - Advisor
Excellent. I can hear you and I can see you. Well, Jonas, today, Maha delivered a Q1 or a quarter that is, on a couple of metrics, a record, I would say. Please take us through the report and give us an outlook. Is this as good as it gets? Jonas, over to you.
Jonas Lindvall - Maha Energy AB - CEO & MD
Thanks, Kaarlo. Yes, I want to say that before I hand over to AndrÃ©s here, of course, we -- it's been a stellar quarter for us. And that's thanks to obviously the high oil price that we are seeing at the moment. But also, it helps when we have a fantastic producer like Tie-4 that came online in February of this
