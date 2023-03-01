Q4 2022 Maha Energy AB Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 01, 2023 / 05:30PM GMT

Kaarlo Airaxin - Laika Consulting AB - Moderator



(spoken in foreign language) Paulo, Bernardo, Alan, good afternoon. How are we today?



Bernardo Guterres - Maha Energy AB(publ)-CFO and IR Officer



Very good. Thank you.



Paulo Mendonca - Maha Energy AB(publ)-CEO



Good afternoon. Thank you very much.



Kaarlo Airaxin - Laika Consulting AB - Moderator



Excellent. You really seem to have hit the ground running, so please -- and I would assume that would be you, Paulo. Please, take us through this eventful quarter.



Paulo Mendonca - Maha Energy AB(publ)-CEO



Thank you very much. It's a pleasure here to be with you all in this presentation. I have myself here; Paulo; Bernardo Guterres, our CFO; and Alan Johnson, our Chief Operating Officer, to present today to you all. We can go next slide, please. Next slide, please.



So we will start