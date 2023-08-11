Q2 2023 Maha Energy AB Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 11, 2023 / 04:00PM GMT

Kaarlo Airaxin - Laika Consulting AB - Moderator



(spoken in Swedish) So for all you, non-Swedish viewers and listeners, welcome to this presentation with Maha, where we have the CFO (sic - CEO), Paulo MendonÃ§a, from Spain. Hello, Paulo, how are you?



Paulo MendonÃ§a - Maha Energy AB - CEO



Hello. Good afternoon. I'm very glad to be here.



Kaarlo Airaxin - Laika Consulting AB - Moderator



Good afternoon. And then we have Guilherme, and I believe you're in Oman. Is that correct?



Guilherme de Campos - Maha Energy AB - CFO



Correct. Thank you for having me. Pleasure to be here again.



Kaarlo Airaxin - Laika Consulting AB - Moderator



It's a pleasure. Well, gentlemen, please walk us through this eventful quarter, the figures, the facts, and all the action that has been taken. The floor is yours.



Paulo MendonÃ§a - Maha Energy AB - CEO



Perfect. Thank you very much.