Q2 2023 Maha Energy AB Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 11, 2023 / 04:00PM GMT
Kaarlo Airaxin - Laika Consulting AB - Moderator
(spoken in Swedish) So for all you, non-Swedish viewers and listeners, welcome to this presentation with Maha, where we have the CFO (sic - CEO), Paulo MendonÃ§a, from Spain. Hello, Paulo, how are you?
Paulo MendonÃ§a - Maha Energy AB - CEO
Hello. Good afternoon. I'm very glad to be here.
Kaarlo Airaxin - Laika Consulting AB - Moderator
Good afternoon. And then we have Guilherme, and I believe you're in Oman. Is that correct?
Guilherme de Campos - Maha Energy AB - CFO
Correct. Thank you for having me. Pleasure to be here again.
Kaarlo Airaxin - Laika Consulting AB - Moderator
It's a pleasure. Well, gentlemen, please walk us through this eventful quarter, the figures, the facts, and all the action that has been taken. The floor is yours.
Paulo MendonÃ§a - Maha Energy AB - CEO
Perfect. Thank you very much.
