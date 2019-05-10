Q1 2019 Nordic Mining ASA Earnings Presentation Transcript

May 10, 2019 / 08:00AM GMT
May 10, 2019 / 08:00AM GMT
Corporate Participants
* Birte Norheim
Nordic Mining ASA - CFO
* Ivar Sund Fossum
Nordic Mining ASA - CEO
* Lars Kristian GrÃ¸ndahl
Nordic Mining ASA - Senior Advisor
Conference Call Participants
* Hans Lund
Clarksons Platou Securities, Inc., Research Division - Analyst
Ivar Sund Fossum - Nordic Mining ASA - CEO
Good morning, and welcome everybody to first quarter interim presentation in Nordic Mining. My name is Ivar Fossum, I'm the CEO; together with CFO, Birte Norheim. We will give you the presentation this morning. We will follow our standard agenda and sequence for the meeting. So after I have given a couple of introductory remarks, we'll go on and Birte will give you the financial highlights and tell about financing. And I will come back and tell you more about the status and give an update on the EngebÃ¸ and the Keliber projects.
