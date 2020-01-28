Nordic Mining ASA - Special Call Transcript

Jan 28, 2020 / 08:00AM GMT

Ivar Sund Fossum - Nordic Mining ASA - CEO



Okay. Good morning, and welcome, everyone. My name is Ivar Fossum. I'm the CEO of Nordic Mining. A warm welcome also to our webcast audience. I hope you can see and hear us clearly. A bit of practical information to start with. After the presentation, we will have a Q&A session here in the audience. And it will also be possible to post your questions on the webcast, and we will read them loud here, and we will answer.



Secondly, the presentation we will give this morning is a part of a complete package. It is next to our press release this morning, and a full 75-page summary of the DFS is now published on our web page with a lot of details that should give you a very, very good overview of the DFS study.



So let's move on. I want to start by saying that on behalf of the whole team, in Nordic, our Board of Directors, and on behalf of all the shareholders, I'm very, very pleased to be able to present DFS study for EngebÃ¸ project today. It's been a long journey. We spent most of the time up to 2015, mitigating the permit risk. After we got that,