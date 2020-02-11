Q4 2019 Nordic Mining ASA Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 11, 2020 / 09:00AM GMT

Ivar Sund Fossum - Nordic Mining ASA - CEO



Good morning. And welcome, everybody. My name is Ivar Sund Fossum. I'm the CEO of Nordic Mining. Together with our CFO, Birte Norheim, we will give you the presentation of the Q4 2019 interim presentation this morning.



We will follow our usual agenda. So after a brief introduction by myself, I'll leave the word to Birte, which will give you the updates of the financials before we give a brief status of the EngebÃ¸ rutile and garnet project, a status of Keliber Oy in Finland, and finally, we will have a Q&A session. And please note that it's possible for you, on the webcast, to post your questions, which we will read here in the audience. And welcome also to all new shareholders to Nordic Mining.



We are extremely proud that we have just finalized the most important milestone for the EngebÃ¸ project. We presented that to you 2 weeks ago, and we're glad that it's documenting a very robust and economically attractive project. The DFS represents major derisking of the project, and it's also a start of new activities moving towards financing and