Q1 2020 Nordic Mining ASA Earnings Call Transcript

May 05, 2020 / 08:00AM GMT

Ivar Sund Fossum - Nordic Mining ASA - CEO



Good morning, everyone, and welcome to this first quarter 2020 presentation by Nordic Mining. My name is Ivar Fossum, I'm the CEO. Together with the acting CFO, Lars GrÃ¸ndahl, we will give you the presentation this morning. Because of the coronavirus, it will be only a webcast, but you will have the possibility to post your questions, which we will bring up under the Q&A session after the presentation.



We will follow regular agenda as normal for these presentations. So followed by a brief introduction by myself. Mr. Lars GrÃ¸ndahl will take us through the figures. And then afterwards, we will have a brief update on the EngebÃ¸ project and Keliber before we round off with the Q&A session at the end.



We remain focused on our main assets. Our 100% owned Rutile and Garnet project on the West Coast of Norway and our stake in the private Finnish company, Keliber Oy, for mining and production of lithium hydroxide. We remain focused on pushing these projects into construction and production.



In addition, we are engaged in various R