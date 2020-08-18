Q2 2020 Nordic Mining ASA Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 18, 2020 / 08:00AM GMT

Ivar Sund Fossum - Nordic Mining ASA - CEO



Good morning and welcome, everyone, to this second quarter interim presentation by Nordic Mining. My name is Ivar Fossum together with our new CFO, Christian Gjerde; and Vice President, Resource and Sustainability, Omos Ganke. We will give you the presentation this morning. So it has started.



After my brief introduction, we will go through the status for the EngebÃ¸ rutile and garnet project, followed by a videotape from UMA, presenting our ESG strategy and focus. Then I will give an update of Keliber before Christian will take us through the figures for the second quarter.



Please also be informed that you can post your questions on the web during our presentation, and we will have a Q&A session and read your questions after we have finalized here. So let's move on to the introduction.



In Nordic Mining, we are focusing on our 100% project on the West Coast of Norway, the EngebÃ¸ rutile and garnet project as well as our holding of 16.3% in the private Finnish company, Keliber Oy, on lithium hydroxide.



We are also following