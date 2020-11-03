Q3 2020 Nordic Mining ASA Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 03, 2020 / 09:00AM GMT

Ivar Sund Fossum - Nordic Mining ASA - CEO



Good morning, and welcome, everyone, to this third quarter presentation for Nordic Mining. My name is Ivar Fossum. Together with our CFO, Christian Gjerde, who will give you the update presentation this morning.



Due to the COVID restrictions, this will be a strict webcast event, but you will find all the presentation material and the full interim report at our web page.



So let's move on. A few words about the program. After my brief introduction, we will move on and give an update on our EngebÃ¸ rutile and garnet project. And then we will do the same for our asset in Finland in Keliber Oy. And finally, Christian will give comments on the financial status for the company.



At the end of the presentation, we will arrange a Q&A session. So please post your questions during my presentation or immediately after, and we will read your question here. And Christian and myself will answer those.



So let's move on. Nordic Mining strategy is to supply -- to bring new supply of high-end industrial minerals. And we are now engaged in