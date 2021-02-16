Q4 2020 Nordic Mining ASA Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 16, 2021 / 09:00AM GMT

Ivar Sund Fossum - Nordic Mining ASA - CEO



Good morning, everyone, and welcome to this Fourth Quarter 2020 Interim Presentation for Nordic Mining. My name is Ivar Fossum. I am the CEO. Together with CFO, Christian Gjerde, we will give you the presentation this morning. First of all, be aware that all the presentation material and the full report will be available at our web page. And during our presentation, you can also post your questions, which we will take-up and read during our Q&A sessions by the end of the presentation.



So let's move on. After my brief introduction, I will give you an update on our major assets. But I would also like to share a few thoughts with regard to Seabed minerals before Christian will give us an update on the financials. In Nordic, we continue to focus on sustainable production of high-end minerals and metals. First and foremost, over major assets, our EngebÃÂ¸ rutile and garnet project on the West Coast of Norway and our stake in the Finnish company, Keliber, for production of lithium hydroxides. But we are also engaged in certain other areas. For example, the