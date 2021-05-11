Q1 2021 Nordic Mining ASA Earnings Presentation Transcript

May 11, 2021 / 08:00AM GMT

Presentation

May 11, 2021



Corporate Participants

* Ivar Sund Fossum

Nordic Mining ASA - CEO

* Kenneth Nakken Angedal

Nordic Mining ASA - Project Manager of EngebÃ¸

* Lars Kristian GrÃ¸ndahl

Nordic Mining ASA - Former Senior Advisor & CFO



Ivar Sund Fossum - Nordic Mining ASA - CEO



Good morning, and welcome, everyone, to this webcast presentation from Nordic Mining. My name is Ivar Fossum, I'm the CEO of Nordic. Together with Kenneth Angedal Project Manager for the EngebÃ¸, Rutile and Garnet project, we will give you the presentation this morning.



In the first part of the presentation, we will give you highlights from the group's first quarter 2021 interim report before we move on and present to you the updated feasibility study for the EngebÃ¸ project.



Please note that the webcast will be recorded and posted at our web page together with all other information material, unless you can follow us directly. You can also