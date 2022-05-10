Q1 2022 Nordic Mining ASA Earnings Call Transcript

May 10, 2022 / 08:00AM GMT

Ivar Sund Fossum - Nordic Mining ASA - CEO



Good morning, and welcome, everyone, to the First Quarter interim presentation here at Nordic Mining. My name is Ivar Fossum, together with CFO, Christian Gjerde, we will give you the presentation this morning, followed by a Q&A session. Please also note that all material will be available at the website for Nordic. And you can also pose your questions during my presentation and you will read them loud after we have finalized our presentations. So let's get started. We have a normal agenda for today's webcast. After a brief introduction, we will focus on the status for the EngebÃ¸ rutile and Garnet projects, give you a brief update on what is going on in Keliber in Finland before Christian will give the highlights on financing for the group and then followed after that, a Q&A session.



Nordic Mining is focusing on 2 major assets. First and foremost, the EngebÃ¸ rutile and Garnet project on the West Coast of Norway as well as our stake being the third largest shareholder in Keliber Oy in Finland. Besides that, we have an engagement in Seabed