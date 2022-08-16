Q2 2022 Nordic Mining ASA Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 16, 2022 / 08:00AM GMT

Ivar Sund Fossum - Nordic Mining ASA - CEO



Good morning, everyone. Welcome to this second quarter interim presentation here at Nordic Mining. My name is Ivar Fossum, I'm the CEO of Nordic Mining, and I will give you the presentation this morning. I will also be the stand-in for our CFO, which is at home with a back injury. Please make note that you can post your questions during my presentation, and we will have a Q&A as normal towards the end of the presentation, and you can find the full report and the presentation at our web page and in our press release.



We have a standard agenda this morning. We will focus on the EngebÃ¸, Rutile and Garnet project. We'll touch on Keliber as well as our financial position after this quarter. So let's start.



First of all, I'm glad to report that we have good progress in our early construction works at EngebÃ¸, and we are still targeting second half of 2024 as production startup. There has been some vacation during summer, but we are now moving forward with our work at site.



Secondly, EngebÃ¸ has again been documented as being the most