Q3 2022 Nordic Mining ASA Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 08, 2022 / 09:00AM GMT

Ivar Sund Fossum - Nordic Mining ASA - CEO



Good morning, everyone, and welcome to this extended company presentation and third quarter results here at Nordic Mining. My name is Ivar Sund Fossum. I'm the CEO of Nordic. Please observe that this webcast will be posted on our homepage after this presentation. Also, you can post your questions on the web during my presentation, and we will read the questions under our Q&A session to the end. So then we move on.



Today, I will present together with Chief Financial Officer, Christian Gjerde; and Vice President, Resource and Sustainability, Mona Schanche, and we will do a bit of handshaking here at the stage and talk to the various parts of the presentation.



Before we move on, a few highlights. We have come a long way with the EngebÃ¸ project, and we have secured the vast majority of product financing at EngebÃ¸. We have secured $55 million from the American Resource Fund, Orion, and we had just recently closed a senior secured bond of USD 100 million.



We have also seen in the recent months that the economics of the project has