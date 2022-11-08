Nov 08, 2022 / 09:00AM GMT
Ivar Sund Fossum - Nordic Mining ASA - CEO
Good morning, everyone, and welcome to this extended company presentation and third quarter results here at Nordic Mining. My name is Ivar Sund Fossum. I'm the CEO of Nordic. Please observe that this webcast will be posted on our homepage after this presentation. Also, you can post your questions on the web during my presentation, and we will read the questions under our Q&A session to the end. So then we move on.
Today, I will present together with Chief Financial Officer, Christian Gjerde; and Vice President, Resource and Sustainability, Mona Schanche, and we will do a bit of handshaking here at the stage and talk to the various parts of the presentation.
Before we move on, a few highlights. We have come a long way with the EngebÃ¸ project, and we have secured the vast majority of product financing at EngebÃ¸. We have secured $55 million from the American Resource Fund, Orion, and we had just recently closed a senior secured bond of USD 100 million.
We have also seen in the recent months that the economics of the project has
Q3 2022 Nordic Mining ASA Earnings Call Transcript
Nov 08, 2022 / 09:00AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...