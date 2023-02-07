Q4 2022 Nordic Mining ASA Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 07, 2023 / 09:00AM GMT

Ivar Sund Fossum - Nordic Mining ASA - CEO



Good morning, everyone, and welcome to Nordic Mining and our Q4 interim presentation for 2022. My name is Ivar Fossum. I'm the CEO, and we'll take you through the presentation this morning. I'll also be standing for CFO, Christian Gjerde, who is struggling with his voice this morning.



Please be informed that you'll find all the material and presentations on our web page. And after I'm through with my presentation, we will arrange the Q&A session live from here.



So let's get started. After a brief introduction, I'll take you through the update on the EngebÃ¸ rutile and garnet project before we get back to financial status and the Q&A at the end.



But let's begin with a few highlights of Q4. First and foremost, we have secured a large majority of the project financing for the EngebÃ¸ project corresponding to over 75% of the total financial needs. We have summoned for an extraordinary general meeting on the 3rd of February, suggesting a private placement for another and remaining USD 66 million.



The main topic this