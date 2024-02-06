Feb 06, 2024 / 09:00AM GMT
Ivar Fossum Nordic Mining ASA-CEO
Good morning, and welcome, everyone to this Q4 2023 interim presentation here at Nordic Mining. My name is Ivar Fossum, I'm the CEO of Nordic together Jens Gisle Schnelle, the CFO and Managing Director of EngebÃ¸, Kenneth Nakken Angedal, we will give you the presentation this morning. Please be informed that this webcast will be taped and put on our website, so you can look at it anytime you want. And the whole presentation as long as along with the Q4 report, as such, will be annexed to the press release from this morning.
So let's start. We have a common agenda also on this quarterly presentation. So after my brief introduction Kenneth, will take us through the status of the EngebÃ¸ project. I will give an update on the product markets and pricing before he ends is coming back to financials. As in previous webcasts, we will have a Q&A towards the end of the session. So during the presentation, you may post your questions and we will read them out loud and do our best to answer them after the finalize the presentation.
But before we start to
Q4 2023 Nordic Mining ASA Earnings Call Transcript
Feb 06, 2024 / 09:00AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...