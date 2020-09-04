Seneca Biopharma Inc Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Sep 04, 2020 / 06:00PM GMT

Operator



Hello and welcome to the Annual Meeting of Stockholders of Seneca Biopharma. Please note that today's meeting is being recorded.



It is now my pleasure to turn today's meeting over to Kenneth Carter, Executive Chairman. The floor is yours.



Kenneth C. Carter - Seneca Biopharma, Inc. - Executive Chairman & CEO



Ladies and gentlemen, the meeting will now come to order. I want to welcome all of you to the resumption of the Annual Stockholders' Meeting of Seneca Biopharma that was previously adjourned on August 7, 2020. We thank you for joining us for our virtual annual meeting and for your continued support. I'm Kenneth Carter, the Executive Chairman, and I will be acting as Secretary of this meeting.



As Secretary, I filed the proof of notice of this meeting with the minutes. There is a quorum present.



At the right side of your screen is the agenda for the resumption of the annual meeting. As this meeting is being conducted virtually, we will not be taking questions during or at the conclusion of the meeting.



Shareholders who