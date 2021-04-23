Apr 23, 2021 / 03:00PM GMT

Operator



Good day, and welcome to the Seneca Biopharma Inc. 2021 Special Meeting of Stockholders. I would like now to turn the conference over to Kenneth Carter. Please go ahead.



Kenneth C. Carter - Seneca Biopharma, Inc. - Executive Chairman



Hello. I'm Kenneth Carter, the Chairman of the Board. I will also be the acting secretary at this meeting. As Secretary, I will fill -- I will file the proof of notice of this meeting with the minutes. There is a quorum present. The Inspector of Elections, Beth W. VanDerbeck -- is Beth W. VanDerbeck. Ms. VanDerbeck is logged into the meeting and has taken the oath of office.



The meeting is now called to order. The polls are now open. The polls are now closed. The preliminary voting results are 8,937,619 votes in favor, 1,275,381 votes against, 36,139 abstentions and 0 broker non-votes. According to the preliminary vote tabulations, proposal 1 passes. You have heard the results of the voting. I move that the report of the Inspector of Elections be approved. Is there a second?



Unidentified Participant