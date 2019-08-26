Half Year 2019 Poxel SA Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 26, 2019 / 06:00PM GMT

Jonae R. Barnes - Poxel SA - SVP of IR & Public Relations



Thank you for joining us today for Poxel's Half Year 2019 Financial Results and Corporate Update. I'm Jonae Barnes, Senior Vice President, Investor Relations and Public Relations. With me on the call is Thomas Kuhn, CEO; Anne Renevot, CFO; Noah Beerman, President of U.S. Operations and EVP of Business Development; SÃ©bastien Bolze, Nonclinical Development; Christophe Arbet-Engels, Chief Medical Officer, EVP Late Development and Medical Affairs; and Pascale Fouqueray-Grellier, EVP Translational Medicine and Early Clinical Development.



Before we open up the call to the question-and-answer session, we will begin with a brief overview from Thomas Kuhn, CEO. Anne Renevot, our CFO, will provide a summary of the 2019 half year financial results, and then Thomas will review our half year 2019 accomplishments and significant upcoming milestones for the remainder of 2019 and 2020.

