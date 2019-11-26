Poxel SA - Special Call Transcript

Nov 26, 2019 / 06:00PM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to the Poxel Conference Call. I now hand over to Jonae Barnes. Madam, please go ahead.



Jonae R. Barnes - Poxel SA - SVP of IR & Public Relations



Thank you for joining us today. I'm Jonae Barnes, Senior Vice President of Investor Relations and Public Relations.



With me on the call today are Thomas Kuhn, CEO; Pascale Fouqueray, Executive Vice President of Early Development and Translational Medicine; Julie Dubourg, Medical Director; Anne Renevot, our CFO; and Noah Beerman, President of U.S. Operations and Executive Vice President of Business Development.



Before we begin, I would like to read our forward-looking statements. Some of the statements contained in this presentation constitute forward-looking statements, which are statements that are not historical facts. These statements are based on the company's current strategy, plans, objectives, assumptions, estimates and projections. Investors should therefore not place undue reliance on these statements.



The company makes no representation, warranty