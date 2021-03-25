Full Year 2020 Poxel SA Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 25, 2021 / 01:30PM GMT

Operator



(technical difficulty) David Moller, Chief Scientist Officer; Pascale Fouqueray, Clinical Development and Regulatory Affairs, SÃ©bastien, Chief Operating Officer; Noah Beerman, Business Development and President U.S. operation will be available for Q&A session after our call is complete.



[Emanuel] will be moderator of the will be the moderator -- sorry, for this webcast. (Operator Instructions)



Yesterday evening, we issued a press release, which included our full year 2020 financial results and a corporate update. For those of you who do not have a copy, you can access one on the Investor Relations section on our website at poxelpharma.com. We will be using slides as part of the presentation to guide this discussion. You can access the slide on our website in the investor company Information section under the name of full year 2020 financial and corporate presentation.



Before we begin, I would like to read our forward-looking statement. Some of the statements of this presentation constitute forward-looking statements, which are statements that are not historical facts.

