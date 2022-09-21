Half Year 2022 Poxel SA Earnings Call Transcript

Sep 21, 2022 / 12:45PM GMT

Hello, everyone, and welcome to this webinar focused on Poxel 2022 half-year results and the review of DESTINY-1 full year results.



So I give the floor to Thomas Kuhn.



Thomas Kuhn - Poxel S.A. - Co-Founder, CEO & Director



Thank you very much, Nicolas. Hello, everyone, and welcome to this call. Thank you for joining us today. So I'm Thomas Kuhn, the CEO of Poxel.



Going to the disclaimer. So before we begin, this is our forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties beyond the company's control that could cause the company's actual results or performance to be materially different from the expected results, our performance expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Further information can be found in our most recent regulatory filings.



So going to the agenda for today's call. I will start by reviewing recent developments and corporate highlights. Following my introductory comments, I will hand the call to Anne Renevot, our CFO, to review