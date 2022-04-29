Q1 2022 Aker Horizons ASA Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 29, 2022 / 08:00AM GMT

Kristian RÃ¸kke - Aker Horizons ASA - CEO



Good morning to all joining. Welcome to Aker Horizons' first-quarter presentation. It's been an eventful quarter with major transactions and new initiatives that we believe will accelerate growth in the years ahead.



As for main developments, Aker Horizons announced a series of transactions designed to enhance our position as a developer of mega-scale projects to decarbonize power and the industry globally. The most significant of which was the announcement to combine Aker Horizons with Aker Offshore Wind and Aker Clean Hydrogen in an all-share merger. Mitsui joined Aker Horizons as a strategic partner and investor in Mainstream, which will support the company's growth plans.



We also strengthened our financial position by securing [NOK1.4 billion] in additional liquidity with the sale of REC Silicon to Hanhwa as well as Rainpower to Aker Solutions. These steps have secured Aker Horizons' ability to continue industrial progress unabated by market volatility and provide the financial muscle to take advantage of opportunities, such