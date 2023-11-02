Q3 2023 Aker Horizons ASA Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 02, 2023 / 07:30AM GMT

Kristian RÃ¸kke - Aker Horizons - CEO



A warm welcome to all joining this presentation of Aker Horizons' third quarter results. I'm Kristian RÃ¸kke, CEO of Aker Horizons. Joining me are Nanna Tollefsen, CFO of Aker Horizons; Kristoffer Dahlberg, CFO of Aker Horizons' asset development unit; Mary Quaney, CEO of Mainstream Renewable Power, who will present the company's main developments in the quarter. At the end, we'll open up for Q&A.



Starting with the summary of the main developments in the quarter. Aker Carbon Capture is benefiting from the increasing levels of commercial activity in the CCS market in both Europe and North America. This has translated into growth in pre-FEEDs and studies with order intake year to date covering 9 million tonnes of CO2 per year. In July, the company signed an MoU with Aramco, one of the world's leading integrated energy and chemicals companies to explore partnership opportunities to deploy CCUS and industrial modularization in Saudi Arabia. The company's three major projects currently underway are progressing well. The company's order backlog