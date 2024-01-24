Jan 24, 2024 / 09:00AM GMT
Presentation
Jan 24, 2024 / 09:00AM GMT
=====================
Corporate Participants
=====================
* Shanker Patel
Lords Group Trading PLC - Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director
* Chris Day
Lords Group Trading PLC - CFO and COO
=====================
Operator
Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Lords Group Trading PLC investor presentation. Throughout this recorded presentation, investors will be in listen-only mode. (Operator Instructions)
And I would now like to hand you over to the executive management team from Lords Group Trading. Shanker, Chris, good morning.
Shanker Patel - Lords Group Trading PLC - Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director
Good morning, and thank you, everybody for joining us this morning on our full-year '23 trading update. Presenting will be myself, Shanker Patel. I'm the CEO sea of business. And Chris Day, who is CFO and COO.
The starting point is reiterating the Lords investment case. We are a leading high-growth
Full Year 2023 Lords Group Trading PLC Trading Statement Presentation Transcript
Jan 24, 2024 / 09:00AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...