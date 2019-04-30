Q1 2019 Unicaja Banco SA Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 30, 2019 / 07:00AM GMT

Jaime HernÃ¡ndez Marcos - Unicaja Banco, S.A. - Head of IR



Good morning to everyone, and welcome to Unicaja Banco First Quarter 2019 Results Presentation. As always, let me start confirming that we have published the quarterly financial report and this presentation this morning before market opens in the CNMV website. It's weekly day of results, so our Chief Financial Officer, Pablo GonzÃ¡lez, will go straightforward to summarize the main trends of the quarter. Following the presentation, we will answer the questions received. Pablo, whenever you want.



Pablo GonzÃ¡lez MartÃ­n - Unicaja Banco, S.A. - Director General of Finance



Thank you, Jaime. Good morning to everyone. We will start in Page 4 that includes a summary of the quarterly results.



Starting with the business trends, I want to highlight that the performing loans grew 1.2% quarter-on-quarter, which is a very positive news. The trend was helped by the strong growth in new production as we will see later.



Total customer funds also grew