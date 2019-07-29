Half Year 2019 Unicaja Banco SA Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 29, 2019 / 07:00AM GMT

Jaime HernÃ¡ndez Marcos - Unicaja Banco, S.A. - Head of IR



Good morning to everyone and welcome to Unicaja Second Quarter 2019 Results Presentation. As we usually do let me start confirming that we have established the quarterly financial report and this presentation this morning before market opens in the CNMV website.



Our Chief Financial Officer, Pablo GonzÃ¡lez, will explain the main trends of the quarter. As always, following the presentation, we will answer the questions received from the webcast and in the IR inbox. That said, I leave the floor to Pablo.



Pablo GonzÃ¡lez MartÃ­n - Unicaja Banco, S.A. - Director General of Finance



Thank you, Jaime. Good morning to everyone. I will start in page 4 with the regular summary of the quarter.



On the business trends, let me start highlighting that performing loans grew 3.5% year-to-date or 2% if we exclude the seasonal advances that we have every second quarter. This was possible owing to the positive new loan production trends, which grew 19% in