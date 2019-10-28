Oct 28, 2019 / 08:00AM GMT
Jaime HernÃ¡ndez Marcos - Unicaja Banco, S.A. - Head of IR
Hi. Hello. Good morning to everyone, and welcome to Unicaja Banco Third Quarter 2019 Results Webcast. First of all, let me start confirming, as I usually do, that we have published the quarterly financial report and this presentation this morning before market opens in the CNMV website. Our Chief Financial Officer, Pablo GonzÃ¡lez, will explain the main trends of the quarter. And following the presentation we will answer the questions received from the webcast and in the IR inbox.
Pablo, whenever you want. Thank you.
Pablo GonzÃ¡lez MartÃn - Unicaja Banco, S.A. - Director General of Finance
Thank you, Jaime. Good morning to everyone. I will start in Page 4 with the regular summary.
Starting with the business. Performing loans grew 3.3% year-to-date, something supported by the continued positive new loan production trends, which grew 38% year-on-year with individuals growing at 10% and SMEs at 8%. Regarding customer funds, let me
Q3 2019 Unicaja Banco SA Earnings Call Transcript
Oct 28, 2019 / 08:00AM GMT
