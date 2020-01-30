Q4 2019 Unicaja Banco SA Earnings Call Transcript

Jan 30, 2020 / 09:30AM GMT

Jaime HernÃ¡ndez Marcos - Unicaja Banco, S.A. - Head of IR



Good morning. Please be welcome to the yearly results of 2019 of Unicaja Banco. I'm Jaime HernÃ¡ndez from Investor Relations. And first of all, as we usually do every quarter, please allow me by beginning confirming that this morning, before opening the market, we have proceeded to publish on the website of the Spanish Securities and Exchange Commission the quarterly financial information and these results.



This quarter, besides the quarterly results, we'll share with you the main lines of our 2020/2022 strategic plan. The presentation will be given by Ãngel RodrÃ­guez de Gracia, our CEO; and Pablo GonzÃ¡lez, General Finance Director.



As you will see on Page 2 of the presentation, we'll have a split this presentation in 4 sections. Ãngel will begin with key elements of the quarter. Pablo will continue with the detail of the results and the business evolution, to continue later with evolution of the asset quality, the liquidity position and solvency. Finally, Ãngel will take the floor again to show you the main