Q1 2020 Unicaja Banco SA Earnings Call Transcript

May 04, 2020 / 07:00AM GMT

Jaime HernÃ¡ndez Marcos - Unicaja Banco, S.A. - Head of IR



Good morning to everyone. We hope you all are okay and that you keep safe. Welcome to Unicaja Banco First Quarter 2020 Results Webcast.



As I usually do, let me start confirming that we have published the quarterly financial report and this presentation this morning before market opens in the CNMV website. This quarter, our Chief Financial Officer, Pablo GonzÃ¡lez, will explain the main trends of the quarter, and following the presentation, we will answer your questions.



Pablo, whenever you want, please.



Pablo GonzÃ¡lez MartÃ­n - Unicaja Banco, S.A. - CFO & Director General of Finance



Thank you, Jaime. Good morning to everyone. As Jaime said, we hope you are all right. These are the first quarterly results that we published after the COVID crisis started. The lockdown that has followed the pandemic will change behaviors, and we'll need to continue to adapt ourselves and the business to the changing environment. It is too soon to