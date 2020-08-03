Q2 2020 Unicaja Banco SA Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 03, 2020 / 07:00AM GMT

Jaime HernÃ¡ndez Marcos - Unicaja Banco, S.A. - Head of IR



Hi. Good morning, and welcome to Unicaja Banco Second Quarter 2020 Results. Let me start confirming that we have published the quarterly financial report and this presentation this morning before market opens in the CNMV website. Pablo GonzÃ¡lez, our Chief Financial Officer, will present you the quarterly results, and afterwards, as usually, we will answer your questions.



Pablo, whenever you want.



Pablo GonzÃ¡lez MartÃ­n - Unicaja Banco, S.A. - CFO & Director General of Finance



Thank you, Jaime. Good morning to everyone. These are the second quarterly results that we published after the COVID-19 pandemic started. We have now left behind the lockdown, which is a very positive news. This quarter, we have booked additional provisions for the future potential impact from the COVID-19. However, we haven't seen any asset quality deterioration so far, as I will explain later.



As you will see, since the pandemic started, we have been able