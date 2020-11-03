Q3 2020 Unicaja Banco SA Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 03, 2020 / 08:00AM GMT

Jaime HernÃ¡ndez Marcos - Unicaja Banco, S.A. - Head of IR



Hi. Good morning, and welcome to Unicaja Banco Third Quarter 2020 Results. As I usually do, let me start confirming that we have published the quarterly financial report and this presentation this morning before market opens in the CNMV website. As usually, Pablo Gonzalez, our Chief Financial Officer, will explain the quarterly results, and afterwards, we will answer all the questions received.



Pablo, whenever you want.



Pablo GonzÃ¡lez MartÃ­n - Unicaja Banco, S.A. - CFO & Director General of Finance



Thank you, Jaime. Good morning to everyone. Before entering into the quarterly details, let me highlight that this is the third quarterly results published since COVID-19 pandemic starting.



During third quarter '20, we have continued to book additional provisions to further increase the buffers of the bank. As you will see, we have also turned core income trend. Both net interest income and fee income showed a very positive quarterly