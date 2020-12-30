Dec 30, 2020 / 08:00AM GMT

Jaime HernÃ¡ndez Marcos - Unicaja Banco, S.A. - Head of IR



Good morning. Welcome to the presentation for our Liberbank-Unicaja merger. My name is Jaime HernÃ¡ndez, Investor Relations. And joining me in this presentation is Manuel Azuaga, Chairman of Unicaja Banco; and Manuel MenÃ©ndez, CEO of Liberbank. They will give you all the details of this transaction.



The presentation is structured in 3 parts. The first part, Manuel Azuaga will highlight the key points and strategic sense of this merger. Next, Manuel MenÃ©ndez will give you the details of the -- of this merger. And then Manuel Azuaga will give more details of final conclusions. After we conclude the presentation, there will be a Q&A session. Please send all questions through webcast or to the e-mails of both teams of Investor Relations. Thank you very much, and I'll give the floor now to our Chair, Manuel. Manuel?



Manuel Azuaga Moreno - Unicaja Banco, S.A. - Executive Chairman of the Board



Thank you very much, Jaime. I would first like to start by congratulating and --