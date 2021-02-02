Q4 2020 Unicaja Banco SA Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 02, 2021 / 08:00AM GMT

Jaime HernÃ¡ndez Marcos - Unicaja Banco, S.A. - Head of IR



Hello. Good morning, and welcome to Unicaja Banco Annual Final Year 2020 Results. As always, let me start confirming that we have published the quarterly financial report and this presentation in the CNMV website this morning. Pablo GonzÃ¡lez, our Chief Financial Officer, will explain the quarterly results. And afterwards, as always, we will answer your questions.



This quarter, we have splitted the presentation in 4 different sections. The first one includes an update and a quick overview of the merger with Liberbank that, as you all know, it was announced in December. The second section includes the main highlights of the quarter, followed by a third section with the results in detail. And finally, an update of solvency, liquidity and the asset quality trends of the quarter.



So Pablo, whenever you want.



Pablo GonzÃ¡lez MartÃ­n - Unicaja Banco, S.A. - CFO & Director General of Finance



Thank you, Jaime. Good morning to everyone.