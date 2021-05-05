Q1 2021 Unicaja Banco SA Earnings Call Transcript

May 05, 2021 / 07:00AM GMT

Jaime HernÃ¡ndez Marcos - Unicaja Banco, S.A. - Head of IR



Good morning to everyone. Welcome to Unicaja Banco First Quarter 2021 Results Presentation. Let me start confirming, as usually, that we have published the quarterly financial report and the same presentation this morning before market opens in the CNMV website. Pablo GonzÃ¡lez, our Chief Financial Officer, will go through the slides. And then we will answer all your questions.



This quarter, we have splitted the presentation in 4 sections. The first one is a quick update of the merger with Liberbank. The second section includes the main highlights of the quarter. The third section includes the quarterly results and details. And as usually, we will finish with an update of our solvency, liquidity and asset quality. Pablo, whenever you want?



Pablo GonzÃ¡lez MartÃ­n - Unicaja Banco, S.A. - CFO & General Director of Finance



Thank you, Jaime. Good morning to everyone. Before reviewing the quarterly results, let me give you a brief update on