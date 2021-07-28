Q2 2021 Unicaja Banco SA Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 28, 2021 / 07:00AM GMT

Jaime HernÃ¡ndez Marcos - Unicaja Banco, S.A. - Head of IR



Welcome to Unicaja Banco Second Quarter 2021 Results Presentation.



Let me start, as always, confirming that we have published the quarterly financial report and this same presentation this morning before market opens in the CNMV website.



This quarter, we have Pablo GonzÃ¡lez, Chief Financial Officer of Unicaja Banco; JesÃºs Ruano, Chief Financial Officer of Liberbank; and Juan Pablo Lopez, Deputy Chief Financial Officer of Liberbank.



As you can see on Slide 2, we will present the quarterly results in 5 different sections. Pablo will start with a brief update of the merger and we'll then continue with the regular quarterly review of Unicaja Banco including the main highlights, results, asset quality, liquidity and solvency. Then JesÃºs and Juan Pablo will summarize the main trends of Liberbank in the quarter. And afterwards, as always, we will answer your questions.



So that said, Pablo, the floor is yours.



Pablo GonzÃ¡lez MartÃ­n -