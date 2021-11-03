Q3 2021 Unicaja Banco SA Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 03, 2021 / 08:00AM GMT

Manuel Menendez Menendez - Unicaja Banco, S.A. - CEO & Director



Thank you, [Alberto]. Good morning, everyone. Thank you for attending this first presentation of Unicaja after merging with Liberbank. Before going into the presentation, I would like to inform you that we will be hosting a Strategy Day on December 10, which I hope you can all attend. We will now review the main developments since the merger.



Going to Slide 3. As you can see on the left-hand side, we keep making progress with the integration. The next important milestone for us is to close an agreement with the labor unions for the implementation of the transformation plan that we have been discussing. We expect to close this before year end. I would like to emphasize a couple of other things.



The first one. On corporate governance is that right after the merger, we put in place the Executive committee. We have already approved all the remaining committees. The second one is in IT. We have been working for quite some time, and we have a detailed road map, which is well on track. The target for the corporate -- for the