Q1 2022 Unicaja Banco SA Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 27, 2022 / 07:30AM GMT

Alberto LÃ³pez -



Good morning, everyone. Thank you for joining us for our First Quarter Conference Call. Today, we have Pablo GonzÃ¡lez, our Chief Financial Officer; and Juan Pablo Lopez, our Investor Relations Officer with me. They will be taking us through the presentation. Please remember that we will have a live Q&A session after the presentation. And now I leave it to Pablo.



Pablo GonzÃ¡lez MartÃ­n - Unicaja Banco, S.A. - CFO & MD of Finance



Thank you. Let's start with a summary of the main developments of the quarter in Slide 4. Business activity keeps showing good progress. We keep delivering very good results in the main focus areas of our strategic plan, retail lending, mutual funds and insurance. New mortgages lending was nearly EUR 1.3 billion in the quarter, 25% higher than last quarter. New consumer loans amounted EUR 171 million in the quarter, which is a 10% higher than last quarter. Also, mutual funds have performed very well, especially under the difficult market conditions that we have experienced in this period