Q3 2022 Unicaja Banco SA Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 27, 2022 / 09:30AM GMT

Alberto FernÃ¡ndez LÃ³pez - Unicaja Banco, S.A. - IR Officer



Good morning, everyone. Thank you for joining us today for Unicaja Banco Third Quarter Earnings Conference Call. I'm here today with Pablo GonzÃ¡lez, our CFO; and Juan Pablo LÃ³pez, our Chief Investor Relations Officer. They will guide us through the presentation. Please remember that we will hold a live Q&A session after the presentation. Now I give it to Pablo.



Pablo GonzÃ¡lez MartÃ­n - Unicaja Banco, S.A. - CFO & MD of Finance



Thank you, Alberto. Good morning, everyone. Let's start with the key highlights of the quarter in Slide 4. First of all, we have seen a robust lending activity in a seasonally weak quarter, both on the retail side and corporate lending actually picking up. The loan book keeps growing in the year, especially in the retail book that, as you know, is our main focus. The mortgage book has grown by almost 2% year-on-year, while consumer lending is up by more than 3% in the same period. We are capitalizing the business growth