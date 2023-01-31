Q4 2022 Unicaja Banco SA Earnings Call Transcript

Jan 31, 2023 / 08:30AM GMT

Alberto FernÃ¡ndez LÃ³pez - Unicaja Banco, S.A. - IR Officer



Good morning, everyone. Thank you for joining us for our Full Year 2022 Earnings Presentation. I'm here today with Juan Pablo Lopez, our Head of Investor Relations; Pablo GonzÃ¡lez, our Chief Financial Officer, and they will guide us through the presentation. Please remember that we will have a live Q&A session after the presentation. And now, Pablo.



Pablo GonzÃ¡lez MartÃ­n - Unicaja Banco, S.A. - CFO & MD of Finance



Good morning. Before we get into the details, I would like to remind you the big changes the bank underwent this year, such as the branch network restructuring, large number of early retirees, and IT migration to name the most important. Despite all these major changes, we have been able to deliver a strong set of core results in the year, which is very encouraging for the future.



Now getting into the details. As we had anticipated in the previous quarter, we are focused on growing consumer lending and residential