Q1 2023 Unicaja Banco SA Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 28, 2023 / 07:30AM GMT

Alberto FernÃ¡ndez LÃ³pez - Unicaja Banco, S.A. - IR Officer



Good morning, everyone. Thank you for joining us for Unicaja Banco First Quarter of 2023 Earnings Conference Call. We have Pablo GonzÃ¡lez, our CFO; and Juan Pablo Lopez, our Head of IR, that will guide us through the presentation. And please remember that we will hold a live Q&A session after the presentation. And now I leave it to Paolo.



Pablo GonzÃ¡lez MartÃ­n - Unicaja Banco, S.A. - CFO & MD of Finance



Thank you, Alberto. Good morning, everyone. Before we get into the details, I would like to say that this quarter, we have seen a strong evolution in liquidity and solvency, some of the main strengths of Unicaja that will help us become more profitable and generate more value for our shareholders going forward.



Now getting into the key aspects of the quarter. The beginning of the year has been a bit slower than expected at the sector level on the lending side, but we have been able to perform well on the retail side with an almost