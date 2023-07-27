Q2 2023 Unicaja Banco SA Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 27, 2023 / 09:30AM GMT

Alberto FernÃ¡ndez LÃ³pez - Unicaja Banco, S.A. - IR Officer



Good morning, everyone. Thank you for joining us today for Unicaja Banco Second Quarter Earnings Conference Call. Pablo Gonzalez, our CFO and Juan Pablo Lopez, our Head of Investor Relations, will go through the details of the presentation in a moment. And please remember, we will hold a live Q&A session after the presentation.



Pablo GonzÃ¡lez MartÃ­n - Unicaja Banco, S.A. - CFO & MD of Finance



Thank you, Alberto. We are going to start with a summary of the quarter in this first slide. Starting with lending, the deleveraging continues and the loan book at the sector level keeps going down. In our case, the retail portfolio, which is our main one is performing better than the sector where we are decreasing 0.9% year-on-year, less than half of the sector decrease.



Customer deposits keep performing well and they remained very stable in the quarter with a very low deposit cost of just 37 basis points. Off-balance sheet balances improved